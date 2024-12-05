8,272 Shares in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,272 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 17.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 41.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 14.9% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,145,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,025,000 after buying an additional 148,842 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $55.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.02. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.98 and a 1 year high of $59.92.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $564.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.64 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James raised Synovus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.