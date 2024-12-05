8,440 Shares in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Acquired by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,302 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLOW shares. StockNews.com downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Up 1.4 %

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $26.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.14. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39. The company has a market capitalization of $606.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.66.

About Douglas Dynamics

(Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

