941,000 Shares in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) Purchased by Sachem Head Capital Management LP

Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 941,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,724,000. Talen Energy accounts for about 8.8% of Sachem Head Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Talen Energy during the third quarter worth about $2,026,342,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,653,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,448,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,108,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,363,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

Talen Energy Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Talen Energy stock opened at $221.71 on Thursday. Talen Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.16 and a 52-week high of $224.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $207.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $197.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $219.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on Talen Energy

Talen Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.