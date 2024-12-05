941,000 Shares in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) Purchased by Sachem Head Capital Management LP

Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 941,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,724,000. Talen Energy accounts for about 8.8% of Sachem Head Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Talen Energy during the third quarter worth about $2,026,342,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,653,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,448,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,108,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,363,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Talen Energy Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of Talen Energy stock opened at $221.71 on Thursday. Talen Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.16 and a 52-week high of $224.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.10.
Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.
