Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust (LON:ANW) Shares Down 1% – Time to Sell?

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust Plc (LON:ANW – Get Free Report) dropped 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 396 ($5.03) and last traded at GBX 398 ($5.06). Approximately 2,962 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 16,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 402 ($5.11).
Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust Stock Down 1.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of £63.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 398 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 398.
About Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust
Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Thailand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.