ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Sold by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. lessened its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned approximately 0.15% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACAD. State Street Corp raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,973,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,878,000 after acquiring an additional 173,084 shares during the period. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $11,535,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $3,802,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 141.1% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 219,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 128,372 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACAD shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.40. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $32.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.04.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider James Kihara sold 4,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $68,467.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,897.03. This represents a 17.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 10,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $172,453.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,006.62. This represents a 16.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,661 shares of company stock worth $414,551 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Featured Articles

