Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU) Shares Sold by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,645 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Acme United were worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Acme United by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Acme United by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Acme United by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Acme United by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acme United by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Acme United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Acme United Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ACU stock opened at $44.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.67. Acme United Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.85 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99.

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $48.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.40 million. Acme United had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 9.70%. Research analysts expect that Acme United Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acme United Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

