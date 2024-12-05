AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,510 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.90% of AdvanSix worth $7,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in AdvanSix by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 565,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,195,000 after buying an additional 261,964 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in AdvanSix by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 611,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after buying an additional 151,470 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in AdvanSix by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 259,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after buying an additional 80,915 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 63,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 58,870 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AdvanSix news, Director Donald P. Newman bought 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $149,089.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,030 shares in the company, valued at $149,089.20. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Gramm sold 2,435 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $77,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,816. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,369 shares of company stock valued at $474,058. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AdvanSix Price Performance

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $859.67 million, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.34. AdvanSix Inc. has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $33.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is presently 45.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

AdvanSix Profile

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

