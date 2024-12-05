AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.28 and last traded at $32.49. Approximately 16,281 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 140,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.87.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASIX. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AdvanSix from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.64 million, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.39%.

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $62,432.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,816. This represents a 4.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,795 shares in the company, valued at $15,830,232.60. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,369 shares of company stock worth $474,058 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 593,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,611,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 33.0% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 611,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after buying an additional 151,470 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 45.2% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 259,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after buying an additional 80,915 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 63,489 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

