AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $196.89, but opened at $175.00. AeroVironment shares last traded at $172.35, with a volume of 477,175 shares changing hands.

The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.29). AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $188.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVAV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AeroVironment from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Baird R W raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.65, for a total transaction of $110,058.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,452.20. This represents a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,782 shares of company stock worth $373,609. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AeroVironment

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment during the second quarter worth $218,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.92 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

