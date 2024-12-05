AeroVironment Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,973 call options on the company. This is an increase of 83% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,081 call options.

AeroVironment Price Performance

Shares of AVAV traded down $24.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $172.35. 477,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,545. AeroVironment has a one year low of $116.51 and a one year high of $236.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.78 and a 200-day moving average of $194.37.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.29). AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $188.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Baird R W upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James cut AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.83.

Insider Activity at AeroVironment

In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total transaction of $78,697.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,273,480.56. This trade represents a 2.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $373,609 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,511,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $275,367,000 after buying an additional 861,962 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 19,950.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 267,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,547,000 after acquiring an additional 265,734 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in AeroVironment by 155.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 321,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,457,000 after acquiring an additional 195,443 shares in the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC raised its position in AeroVironment by 25.5% during the third quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 592,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,723,000 after purchasing an additional 120,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AeroVironment by 108.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,255,000 after purchasing an additional 94,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

