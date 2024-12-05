Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of Aethlon Medical stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42. Aethlon Medical has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.79.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

