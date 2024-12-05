Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) President Sells $199,290.00 in Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) President Libor Michalek sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 159,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,161,430. The trade was a 1.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Libor Michalek also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Affirm alerts:

On Monday, December 2nd, Libor Michalek sold 6,629 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $477,818.32.

On Friday, November 22nd, Libor Michalek sold 100,821 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $6,866,918.31.

On Monday, November 25th, Libor Michalek sold 96,332 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $6,744,203.32.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Libor Michalek sold 77,105 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $4,940,888.40.

On Monday, November 18th, Libor Michalek sold 100,000 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $6,200,000.00.

Affirm Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $72.00 on Thursday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $72.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 12.60 and a quick ratio of 12.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day moving average of $38.54. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of -50.70 and a beta of 3.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. Affirm had a negative net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $698.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AFRM shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $56.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on AFRM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 951.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $731,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Affirm

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.