Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AFRM. Susquehanna raised their price target on Affirm from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wedbush upgraded Affirm from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Affirm from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Affirm from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of AFRM opened at $72.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.70 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 12.60 and a current ratio of 12.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.54. Affirm has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $72.19.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $698.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.39 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 17.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Affirm will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 14,400 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $576,288.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,958.06. The trade was a 9.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert O’hare sold 100,938 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $5,551,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 891,694 shares of company stock valued at $53,821,357 in the last 90 days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Affirm by 82.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Affirm by 80.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Affirm by 168.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

