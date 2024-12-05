AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.56 and last traded at $9.57. Approximately 3,622,151 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 14,058,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AGNC shares. StockNews.com lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 42.19%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 30,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 26,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

