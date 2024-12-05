Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario reduced its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,274 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 43.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,061,244 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,213,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562,005 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,892,898 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $474,660,000 after purchasing an additional 817,240 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 262.5% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,060,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,413,000 after purchasing an additional 767,912 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 17.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,051,140 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $326,571,000 after purchasing an additional 591,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,852,648 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $382,720,000 after acquiring an additional 546,542 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AEM stock opened at $85.51 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $89.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.85 and its 200-day moving average is $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.75.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.