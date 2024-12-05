Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 10,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. Finally, BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,281,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APD. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.53.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $327.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $337.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

