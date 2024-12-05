Allan C. Thygesen Sells 7,763 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $625,232.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,058,993.48. This represents a 7.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $83.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.92. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $44.34 and a one year high of $86.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.33 and its 200-day moving average is $61.52.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. DocuSign had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in DocuSign by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 23,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on DocuSign from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

