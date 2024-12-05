Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Short Interest Down 5.4% in November

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,050,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the October 31st total of 37,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.2 days.

ALLO stock opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $473.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.83. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60.

ALLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.73.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,349,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,192,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 340.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,747,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,055 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,446,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,550,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 507,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

