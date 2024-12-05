Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) EVP Bing Xue Sells 875 Shares

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) EVP Bing Xue sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $35,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,986 shares in the company, valued at $5,288,426. This represents a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Up 5.6 %

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $49.16 on Thursday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.37 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.54.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $181.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AOSL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,125,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,843,000 after buying an additional 40,183 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 7,453 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,040,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.