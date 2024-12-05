Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX) Position Trimmed by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its position in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,304 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF were worth $5,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 36,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF Price Performance

BOXX stock opened at $109.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80.

Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF Company Profile

The Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is actively managed. The fund seeks to provide the price and yield performance of 1-3 month US Treasury Bills, less fees and expenses, through the use of derivatives BOXX was launched on Dec 28, 2022 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

