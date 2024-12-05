Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 332,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 180,870 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $55,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 9,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Alphabet by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,565. This trade represents a 2.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $429,587.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,948.46. This trade represents a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,624 shares of company stock valued at $27,803,730 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $176.09 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.73 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 10.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Phillip Securities upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.56.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

