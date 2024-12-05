ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA) Stock Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.87 and traded as high as $55.47. ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF shares last traded at $55.27, with a volume of 24,210 shares.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $844.56 million, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.93.

Get ALPS O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $639,000.

About ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF

The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares US Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large-cap US stocks based on four factors: high quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality. OUSA was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.