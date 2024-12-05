Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Trading Down 5.8% – Time to Sell?

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.28. Approximately 1,800,078 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 3,849,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

ALT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised Altimmune to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.15.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 199,076.92% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 863,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 263,660 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 542.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 254,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 214,968 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Altimmune by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 570,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 335,444 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth about $860,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altimmune during the second quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

