American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,834,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2,751.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 50,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 48,363 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA QGRO opened at $105.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.56. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $71.95 and a 52-week high of $105.70.

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

