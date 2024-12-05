American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Short Interest Update

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the October 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:ARL opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 8.52. American Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $25.96.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative net margin of 33.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $11.61 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Realty Investors stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) by 257.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,967 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Barclays PLC's holdings in American Realty Investors were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

