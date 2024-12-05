Analysts Set Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Target Price at $170.29

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMS shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $194.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $131.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.19. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1 year low of $122.61 and a 1 year high of $184.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.55.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.23). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,541,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,452,000 after purchasing an additional 206,105 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 312,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,105,000 after purchasing an additional 180,154 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,870,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,657,000. Finally, Fernbridge Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 253,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,848,000 after acquiring an additional 131,781 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

