Analysts Set Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) PT at $539.20

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $539.20.

Several brokerages have commented on ELV. Barclays cut their target price on Elevance Health from $622.00 to $501.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price (down from $620.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $485.00 price objective on Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

NYSE ELV opened at $400.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Elevance Health has a twelve month low of $391.02 and a twelve month high of $567.26. The company has a market cap of $92.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $439.60 and its 200 day moving average is $501.50.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.47 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 32.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.77%.

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total transaction of $3,205,182.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,915.22. This represents a 46.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 51,967.1% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 657,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,956,000 after acquiring an additional 656,344 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 309.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 713,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,794,000 after acquiring an additional 538,978 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 85,533.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 532,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,972,000 after acquiring an additional 532,016 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 34.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,062,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,698,000 after acquiring an additional 523,910 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter worth approximately $173,753,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

