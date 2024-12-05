Analyzing Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) and TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG)

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) and TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Goosehead Insurance and TWFG”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goosehead Insurance $283.60 million 16.42 $14.14 million $0.72 174.25 TWFG $185.45 million 2.82 $26.10 million N/A N/A

TWFG has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Goosehead Insurance.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goosehead Insurance 6.77% 284.41% 5.53% TWFG N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Goosehead Insurance and TWFG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Goosehead Insurance and TWFG, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goosehead Insurance 1 4 5 0 2.40 TWFG 0 3 6 0 2.67

Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus target price of $97.90, indicating a potential downside of 21.97%. TWFG has a consensus target price of $31.14, indicating a potential downside of 11.80%. Given TWFG’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TWFG is more favorable than Goosehead Insurance.

Summary

Goosehead Insurance beats TWFG on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated 1,415 franchise locations. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Westlake, Texas.

About TWFG

TWFG, Inc. operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas. TWFG, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bunch Family Holdings, LLC.

