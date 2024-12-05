Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FINS)

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Price Performance
Shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock remained flat at $12.90 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 132,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,880. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.74.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.