Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FINS)

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock remained flat at $12.90 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 132,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,880. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.74.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile

