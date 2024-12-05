Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Shares Purchased by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Apogee Therapeutics were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APGE. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 25.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 6,103.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $143,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 26.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 56.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after buying an additional 56,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Up 12.5 %

APGE opened at $52.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 2.30. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.84 and a 52-week high of $72.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.30.

Insider Transactions at Apogee Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $888,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,324,420.14. This trade represents a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 6,665 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $394,034.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,463 shares in the company, valued at $15,812,412.56. This trade represents a 2.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,330 shares of company stock valued at $3,906,508. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on APGE. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Featured Articles

