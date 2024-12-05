Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Insider Sells $23,232,944.00 in Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) insider Leon D. Black sold 133,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.16, for a total value of $23,232,944.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,471,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,694,321.68. This trade represents a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $174.74 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $176.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.463 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 19.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on APO. Argus cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.05.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 404.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 39,735 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 415.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 293.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 826.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

