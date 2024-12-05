Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD trimmed its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 293.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 826.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 58,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total value of $10,090,134.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,104,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,114,495.01. This trade represents a 0.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Apollo Global Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.05.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $174.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.65. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $176.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.463 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.33%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

