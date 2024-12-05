Aptiv PLC to Undergo Corporate Restructuring Following Shareholder Approval

Aptiv PLC, a leading technology company, recently conducted Court and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders on December 2, 2024. The outcomes of these meetings were detailed in the Company’s proxy statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 6, 2024. A quorum was present at each meeting in accordance with Jersey law and the Company’s articles of association.

Get alerts:

At the Court meeting, shareholders voted in favor of the proposal to approve the Scheme as outlined in the Proxy Statement. The voting results showed 206,970,995 votes for and 704,751 votes against, with no broker non-votes recorded.

During the Extraordinary General Meeting, shareholders approved the following proposals:

1. Authorization of directors to take necessary actions to implement the Scheme, amend the Company’s articles of association to give effect to the Scheme, and change the name and status of Aptiv PLC. The voting results were 203,306,288 for, 2,630,451 against, and 110,833 abstentions.

2. Approval of the Merger described in the Proxy Statement, subject to and conditional upon the Scheme becoming effective. The voting results were 203,307,953 for, 2,626,979 against, and 112,640 abstentions. There were no broker non-votes in relation to these proposals.

Pending the sanction of the Scheme by the Royal Court of Jersey at a hearing scheduled for December 13, 2024, and the fulfillment of conditions outlined in the Proxy Statement, the Scheme is anticipated to take effect post the closure of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on December 17, 2024. Upon implementation, Aptiv Holdings Limited will be renamed to “Aptiv PLC” and will serve as the publicly listed parent company of the Aptiv group.

With the transition phase in motion, Aptiv is poised for changes that are expected to redefine its corporate structure and strategic positioning in the market. It is a critical juncture for the company as it readies itself for forthcoming transformations.

This was the content deduced from the 8-K Form filed by Aptiv PLC as submitted to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Aptiv’s 8K filing here.

About Aptiv

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More