Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.30, but opened at $6.41. Archer Aviation shares last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 21,008,785 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, October 7th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

Archer Aviation Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 3.19.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Archer Aviation

In related news, Director Deborah Diaz acquired 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $38,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,667.28. The trade was a 5.49 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam D. Goldstein sold 805,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $3,727,937.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,197,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,432,739.68. The trade was a 16.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth $26,000. Code Waechter LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth $30,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 50.0% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 62.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

