Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Price Up 15.5% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) were up 15.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.09 and last traded at $8.04. Approximately 24,947,393 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 10,794,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Archer Aviation news, CEO Adam D. Goldstein acquired 19,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $101,181.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,014,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,316,236.80. The trade was a 0.99 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Deborah Diaz purchased 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $38,522.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 98,886 shares in the company, valued at $739,667.28. This represents a 5.49 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHR. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Code Waechter LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

