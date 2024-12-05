argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $635.42.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARGX. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of argenx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $697.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $655.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of argenx from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $439.00 to $715.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of argenx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in argenx by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARGX stock opened at $624.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -710.18 and a beta of 0.59. argenx has a 12-month low of $327.73 and a 12-month high of $626.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $570.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.32.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.29. argenx had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $588.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that argenx will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

