argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $635.42.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARGX. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of argenx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $697.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $655.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of argenx from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $439.00 to $715.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of argenx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.
argenx Stock Up 3.0 %
ARGX stock opened at $624.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -710.18 and a beta of 0.59. argenx has a 12-month low of $327.73 and a 12-month high of $626.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $570.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.32.
argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.29. argenx had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $588.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that argenx will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.
argenx Company Profile
argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
