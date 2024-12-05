Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.55 ($0.07), with a volume of 76995828 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

Argo Blockchain Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 669.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9.51. The stock has a market cap of £32.45 million, a P/E ratio of -79.29 and a beta of 3.39.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.