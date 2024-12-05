Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.55 ($0.07), with a volume of 76995828 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).
Argo Blockchain Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 669.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9.51. The stock has a market cap of £32.45 million, a P/E ratio of -79.29 and a beta of 3.39.
Argo Blockchain Company Profile
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Argo Blockchain
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Top Tax-Efficient Investments to Maximize Your Wealth
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Stellantis Stock Falls as CEO Departs: What Investors Should Know
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 2 Stock Picks for Year-End: 1 to Keep, 1 to Cut
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.