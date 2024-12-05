Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$55.38.

ATZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$47.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Aritzia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of Aritzia stock opened at C$49.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$46.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.33. The stock has a market cap of C$4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. Aritzia has a 1-year low of C$22.88 and a 1-year high of C$51.80.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.02). Aritzia had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of C$615.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$581.10 million. Analysts predict that Aritzia will post 1.7771148 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.00, for a total value of C$299,000.00. Also, Director Jennifer Wong sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.00, for a total value of C$92,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,800. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells apparels and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers activewear, blazers and suiting, bodysuits, denim, dresses, jackets and coats, jumpsuits and rompers, leggings and bike shorts, pants, shirts and blouses, shorts, skirts, sweaters, and sweatpants, sweatshirts, hoodies, and sweats, as well as t-shirts, tops, intimates, bra tops, leaotards.

