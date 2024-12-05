Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Director Sells $140,416.50 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) Director Isabelle F. Geday sold 15,550 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $140,416.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,553.39. This represents a 11.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arteris Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:AIP traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.87. The company had a trading volume of 231,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,389. Arteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Arteris alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arteris

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Arteris in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arteris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arteris by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 9,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arteris in the third quarter worth $226,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arteris

(Get Free Report)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.