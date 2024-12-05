Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.150–0.140 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $723.0 million-$724.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $720.2 million. Asana also updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.02)-$(0.01) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Asana from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Asana from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.27.

Shares of ASAN stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.46. 4,383,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,398. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $21.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average of $13.25. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $179.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.68 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 81.88% and a negative net margin of 37.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 9,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $111,602.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 375,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,499,966.90. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 29,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $357,385.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 761,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,125,445.12. This trade represents a 3.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,092 shares of company stock valued at $527,668 over the last 90 days. 63.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

