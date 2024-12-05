Ascendiant Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Stock Price

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $2.50 to $2.75 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 95.04% from the stock’s previous close.
BioSig Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of BSGM stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83. BioSig Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $5.00.
BioSig Technologies Company Profile
