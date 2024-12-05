Ascent Group LLC Acquires 65 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 526.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 13,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP grew its position in Danaher by 1,521.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 13,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 12,281 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Danaher by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 72,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,134,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Danaher by 562.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 38,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,592,000 after purchasing an additional 32,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,484,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $236.26 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $215.68 and a 1 year high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.91.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Wolfe Research raised shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.16.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

