Ascent Group LLC Increases Position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Flywire were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Flywire by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Flywire by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Flywire by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Flywire by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Flywire by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 16,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Flywire stock opened at $22.05 on Thursday. Flywire Co. has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 147.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Flywire from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Flywire from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Flywire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Flywire from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Flywire from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

