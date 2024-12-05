Ascent Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MS. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 24,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.7% in the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $129.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $79.32 and a 12 month high of $136.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.05. The company has a market cap of $209.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.925 dividend. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 56.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $7,150,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,488,718.71. This trade represents a 30.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

