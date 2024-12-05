Ascent Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Ascent Group LLC cut its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 935 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 1,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.75.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE EME opened at $514.71 on Thursday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.31 and a fifty-two week high of $532.38. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $470.84 and a 200-day moving average of $410.16.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.82. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.08%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.