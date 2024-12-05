Ascent Group LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $309,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $264,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 33.9% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

GLD opened at $244.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.04. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $183.15 and a fifty-two week high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

