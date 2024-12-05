Ascent Group LLC Sells 608 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Ascent Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,942.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 235.1% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 131.4% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $51.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.52. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.54 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

