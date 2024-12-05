ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 258,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 35,926 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $215,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in ASML by 4,379.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 889,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $910,102,000 after purchasing an additional 870,010 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 94,079.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 491,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,096,410,000 after purchasing an additional 491,096 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in ASML by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,757,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,464,061,000 after purchasing an additional 474,653 shares in the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd grew its holdings in ASML by 321.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 202,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,559,000 after purchasing an additional 154,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $943.83.

ASML stock opened at $719.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $726.48 and its 200-day moving average is $860.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.55. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $645.45 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The company has a market cap of $283.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 47.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th were given a $1.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

