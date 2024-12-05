Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Trading Down 5.7% – Here’s Why

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.20 and last traded at $14.35. 247,754 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,623,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ASPN. StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.70.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Up 3.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,434.00 and a beta of 2.12.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 63,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,902,550.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 483,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,523,709.20. The trade was a 11.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Featured Stories

