Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Shares Sold by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,260 shares during the quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned approximately 0.24% of Astria Therapeutics worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATXS. FMR LLC raised its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 29.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,822,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,714 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 23.1% in the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,040,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,142,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 23.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,535,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,693,000 after purchasing an additional 480,184 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.
Astria Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ATXS opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $16.90.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on Astria Therapeutics
Astria Therapeutics Profile
Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Astria Therapeutics
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Why Penguin Solutions Could Be the AI Sleeper Stock of 2025
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- SCHD: A Core Addition to Your Dividend Investment Portfolio
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- ZJK Stock Skyrockets Following NVIDIA Partnership News
Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.